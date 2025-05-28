Cristiano Ronaldo: Presenting his journey to 800 career club goals
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in history books once again, reaching a milestone of 800 career club goals while scoring for Al-Nassr in the final matchweek of the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season.
Ronaldo, who won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot award for the 2nd successive season, saw his side finish third.
We decode his journey to 800 career club goals.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goal-scorer in football history. 800 goals in club career football saw him become the first to do so in terms of official numbers.
He is also the top scorer in men's international football with 136 strikes for Portugal from 219 matches.
Ronaldo is going strong even at 40 and his goal-scoring prowess makes him a definite great.
Clubs
From Lisbon to Turin: Summing up Ronaldo's tally
Ronaldo started his career with Sporting Lisbon, scoring 5 goals in 31 appearances in the 2002/03 campaign.
He moved to Manchester United next, ending up with 118 goals in 292 appearances in all competitions.
Ronaldo ended up moving to Real Madrid and remains their top scorer with 450 goals in 438 matches.
In 134 matches for Juventus, he scored a staggering 101 goals.
Clubs (2)
Return to Manchester and move to Saudi
Ronaldo made a return to Man United in 2021. He ended up scoring 27 goals in 54 matches for the club before a fall out with Erik ten Hag saw him make a move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
In 111 matches for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 99 goals.
Ronaldo is likely to leave Al-Nassr and could join a new club soon.
League goals
572 goals in league football
Ronaldo scored 3 goals in 25 appearances in Primeira Liga for Sporting.
In the Premier League across two spells, he managed 103 goals in 236 appearances for Man United.
In La Liga, Ronaldo scored 311 times in 292 matches for Real Madrid.
In Serie A, he scored 81 goals in 98 appearances for Juventus.
For Al-Nassr, he has 74 goals in 77 SPL matches.
Do you know?
Ronaldo has been involved in 1,000-plus club career goals
Apart from his 800 goals in club football from 1,062 appearances, Ronaldo has also made his presence felt with a tally of 220 assists. 201 of his 220 assists have come in European club football.
Accolades
Ronaldo's massive individual honors
Premier League Player of the Season: 2006-07, 2007-08.
La Liga Best Player: 2013-14.
Serie A Footballer of the Year: 2019, 2020.
Premier League Golden Boot: 2007-08.
Pichichi Trophy: 2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15.
Capocannoniere: 2020-21.
Saudi Pro League Golden Boot: 2023-24, 2024-25.
FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball: 2016.
UEFA Champions League top scorer: 2007-08, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18.
Information
31 club career trophies
Ronaldo won one trophy with Sporting before landing nine honors with Man United. He won another 15 trophies with Real Madrid before helping Juventus with 5 trophies. He won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 with Al-Nassr.
Do you know?
Highest scorer in Champions League football
Ronaldo is the top scorer in Champions League football with 140 goals in 183 appearances. He also owns 41 assists in Europe's elite competition.
Twitter Post
A new chapter next?
This chapter is over.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 26, 2025
The story? Still being written.
Grateful to all. pic.twitter.com/Vuvl5siEB3