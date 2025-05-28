What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached Qualifier 1 after beating Lucknow Super Giants in the final IPL 2025 league stage encounter.

The Royal Challengers chased down 228 on the back of magnificent knocks from Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, and Mayank Agarwal.

RCB registered their highest successful run-chase and the third-highest overall in IPL history.

Here are the top three run-chases in this regard.