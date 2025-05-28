A look at highest successful run-chases in IPL history
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached Qualifier 1 after beating Lucknow Super Giants in the final IPL 2025 league stage encounter.
The Royal Challengers chased down 228 on the back of magnificent knocks from Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, and Mayank Agarwal.
RCB registered their highest successful run-chase and the third-highest overall in IPL history.
Here are the top three run-chases in this regard.
PBKS
PBKS: 262 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024
Last year, Punjab Kings scripted history after chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
The Kings claimed a miraculous eight-wicket win with eight balls to spare.
Jonny Bairstow slammed an unbeaten century while Shashank Singh's 28-ball 68* made headlines. The latter smashed 8 sixes.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this remains the highest target successfully chased in T20 cricket.
SRH
SRH: 246 vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025
Earlier this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a stellar run-chase against PBKS at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Abhishek Sharma went berserk for SRH, completing his ton off 40 balls. His 141-run knock off just 55 balls was studded with 10 sixes.
Travis Head earlier slammed a 37-ball 66, helping SRH get home in 18.3 overs.
Harshal Patel took four wickets for the Orange Army.
RCB
RCB: 228 vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025
As mentioned, RCB have registered their highest successful run-chase in IPL history (228).
The previous highest target chased down by RCB was 204 against PBKS in 2010 in Bengaluru.
In Lucknow, the Royal Challengers were powered by record-breaking knocks from Kohli and Jitesh. This defied Rishabh Pant's historic century.
As a result, RCB finished behind PBKS to reach Qualifier 1.