IPL 2025: CSK script unwanted history with last-place finish
What's the story
In a historic turn of events, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This is a far cry from their previous worst finish in IPL history.
Although CSK registered an impressive victory against Gujarat Titans in their final match, their overall performance throughout the season was disappointing.
Here are further details.
Season struggles
CSK's performance falters in IPL 2025
CSK's IPL 2025 journey was riddled with challenges. The team failed to put up a good fight in both the batting and bowling departments.
After a promising start with a win against Mumbai Indians, CSK lost steam as the season progressed.
The batting unit's failure contributed largely to their dismal finish this year. Notably, they lost 10 of their 14 games.
Moreover, their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway due to an injury.
Information
Do you know?
This has to be CSK's worst campaign to date as IPL 2022 was the only other season that saw them lose 10 games in an edition. However, they finished second last that year.
Key players
CSK's top performers in a challenging season
Despite the team's overall struggles, a few players shone through with their individual performances.
All-rounders Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja were CSK's top scorers this season, scoring 357 and 301 runs respectively.
On the bowling front, Noor Ahmad proved to be the leading wicket-taker for CSK with 24 wickets to his name.
However, star players like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin failed to leave a mark on the tournament.
Captain's perspective
Dhoni reflects on CSK's performance and future plans
CSK captain MS Dhoni admitted the team has been bad in all departments of the game this season, including catching.
He hoped things would improve in the next season despite their dismal finish.
About his IPL retirement, Dhoni said he would take four to five months to recover and then decide about playing in the next season of the tournament.