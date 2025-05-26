Unadkat was excellent for SRH, taking 3/24 from his 4 overs. He was the pick of the bowlers.

He dismissed the dangerous Sunil Narine before picking up skipper Ajinkya Rahane's wicket. Later, he completed his 3-fer by dismissing veteran Manish Pandey.

In 112 matches, he has 110 wickets at 30.58. Versus KKR, he has managed 10 scalps from 14 matches.