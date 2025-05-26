Unadkat, Malinga and Dubey claim 3-fers as SRH trounce KKR
In Match 68 of the IPL 2025 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs in Delhi.
SRH bowlers Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga and Harsh Dubey, all claimed three-wicket hauls, helping to bundle KKR out for 168.
Earlier, the SRH innings saw Heinrich Klaasen smash a century, as they managed to score a massive 278/3 before the bowling efforts helped the win.
Unadkat: SRH's pick of the bowlers
Unadkat was excellent for SRH, taking 3/24 from his 4 overs. He was the pick of the bowlers.
He dismissed the dangerous Sunil Narine before picking up skipper Ajinkya Rahane's wicket. Later, he completed his 3-fer by dismissing veteran Manish Pandey.
In 112 matches, he has 110 wickets at 30.58. Versus KKR, he has managed 10 scalps from 14 matches.
Unadkat gets Rahane for the 4th time in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Unadkat dismissed Rahane for the 4th time in IPL across 6 innings. Rahane owns 35 runs from 34 balls (SR: 102.94). Rahane averages 8.75 versus Unadkat.
Malinga makes his presence felt
Sri Lankan pacer Malinga ended Quinton de Kock's torrid stay at the crease. He got the key wicket of Angriksh Raghuvanshi before packing KKR's innings by getting Harshit Rana (34). He managed 3/31 from 3.4 overs.
Impact Player Dubey does well
SRH's Dubey ended up with three wickets in the match. He clocked figures worth 3/34 from his 4 overs.
He got the vital scalps of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh.
Notably, he dismissed Russell for a golden duck right after sending Rinku back to the hut.
For the 2nd successive match, Dubey made an impression for SRH.