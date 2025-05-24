Presenting batters with the fastest fifties in ODI cricket
What's the story
West Indies all-rounder Matthew Forde has equaled the record for the fastest fifty in ODIs, achieving the feat in just 16 balls.
The incredible feat was achieved during the second ODI against Ireland in Dublin, where Forde, who is primarily a pacer, surprised everyone with his explosive batting display.
However, his efforts went in vain as the game got washed out due to rain.
On that note, let's look at the batters with the fastest half-centuries in the ODI format.
#2
Sanath Jayasuriya - 17 balls
Former Sri Lankan dasher Sanath Jayasuriya completed a 17-ball half-century against Pakistan in the 1996 Singer Cup final in Singapore.
The opener attacked Pakistan bowlers from the outset and scored 76 runs off just 28 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries and five maximums.
Shockingly, SL were bundled out for just 172 while chasing 216 despite Jayasuriya's fireworks at the top.
#2
Kusal Perera - 17 Balls
In Kusal Perera, we have another Sri Lankan on this list. He also blasted a 17-ball fifty against Pakistan in the 2015 Pallekele ODI.
The opener scored 68 runs in total from 25 deliveries, having smashed 13 boundaries and two sixes, batting at a strike rate of 272.
He helped Sri Lanka chase down the 288-run target in just 48.1 overs with two wickets in hand.
#2
Liam Livingstone - 17 Balls
England dasher Liam Livingstone smashed a superb 22-ball 66* in the 2022 Amstelveen ODI against the Netherlands.
Batting at number six, Livingstone aced the finisher's role as hammered six fours and six sixes (SR 300.00).
Livingstone brought up his fifty off 17 balls that day as England registered the highest total in ODI history (498/4).
In response, Netherlands (266/10) failed to chase down the record total.
#2
Martin Guptill - 17 Balls
New Zealand's Martin Guptill also shares the second spot on this list.
He accomplished the incredible feat against Sri Lanka in 2015, in Christchurch.
The Kiwi opener scored his half-century off just 17 balls and went on to score 93* off just 30 balls with eight sixes and nine fours.
His explosive innings helped New Zealand secure a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.
Notably, the hosts chased down 118 in just 8.2 overs.
#1
AB de Villiers - 16 balls
The record for the fastest fifty in ODI history is now jointly held by Forde and South African legend AB de Villiers.
The latter smashed a half-century in 16 deliveries against WI back in 2015 in Johannesburg.
He went on to score 149 off just 44 balls, hammering nine boundaries and 16 maximums.
De Villiers also recorded the fastest ODI hundred in that game (31 balls).
His brilliance meant SA posted a mammoth 439/2 and later won by 48 runs.
#1
Matthew Forde - 16 balls
Meanwhile, Forde's innings in the aforementioned Ireland game was a pure exhibition of aggression and power.
Batting at number eight, he smashed 58 runs off mere 19 balls, including a phenomenal eight sixes and two fours.
This meant a mind-boggling 56 of his runs came from boundaries alone.
Forde's explosive innings saw the West Indies post a commanding 352/8 in their allotted 50 overs. However, the game later got washed out.