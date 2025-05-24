What's the story

West Indies all-rounder Matthew Forde has equaled the record for the fastest fifty in ODIs, achieving the feat in just 16 balls.

The incredible feat was achieved during the second ODI against Ireland in Dublin, where Forde, who is primarily a pacer, surprised everyone with his explosive batting display.

However, his efforts went in vain as the game got washed out due to rain.

On that note, let's look at the batters with the fastest half-centuries in the ODI format.