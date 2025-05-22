Zak Crawley slams century versus Zimbabwe, surpasses 3,000 Test runs
What's the story
England opener Zak Crawley floored Zimbabwe on Day 1 of the one-off four-day Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Alongside Ben Duckett, Crawley added 231 runs for the opening wicket. After adding an unbeaten 130-run stand heading to lunch, Duckett reached his century in the 2nd session before being dismissed for 140.
Ollie Pope joined Crawley in the middle as they helped England surpass 300.
Knock
A compact stand brings fruit
Duckett and Crawley enjoyed themselves in the middle. It was a comfortable stay.
On a dry surface with little movement, the inexperienced Zimbabwe attack failed to test the duo.
Bowlers erred frequently with their line and length which allowed a rapid scoring.
Duckett reached his hundred from 100 balls. He perished in the 42nd over.
Crawley completed his ton in the 3rd session.
Information
Crawley adds two massive stands
After adding 231 runs with Duckett, Crawley added another 137-run stand alongside Pope to dismantle Zimbabwe. Sikandar Raza ended Crawley's stay in the 66th over.
Runs
Crawley slams his 5th century
Crawley took 145 balls to reach his century. He completed the 3,000-run mark with his 101st run.
Crawley was dismissed for 124 from 171 balls. He has 3,023 runs at 31.48.
Crawley slammed his 5th century for England. He also owns 16 fifties.
He is playing his 54th match and raced to the milestone in 98 innings.
Stats
Crawley surpasses 1,500 runs on home soil
As per ESPNcricinfo, Crawley surpassed 1,500 runs at home on the way to reaching his ton.
In 24 matches (41 innings), Crawley owns 1,500-plus runs now at an average of 39-plus. He registered his third century on home soil (50s: 7).
Meanwhile, Crawley has scored 1,507 runs in 30 away matches (home of opposition) at 26.43. He has two tons and 9 fifties.
Information
12th century for Crawley in FC cricket
Playing his 129th match in First-Class cricket, Crawley has gone past 7,250 runs (7,274) at over 31. He has registered his 12th FC century. He also owns 42 fifties in the longest format.