Soumya Sarkar ruled out of Pakistan T20Is; replacement announced
What's the story
Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan due to a back injury.
The batter was also ruled out of the recent T20I series against UAE in Sharjah.
Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named as his replacement in the squad. He is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in the 2025 Pakistan Super League.
Injury details
Physio's statement on injury
Bangladesh team's physio, Bayjedul Islam Khan, gave an update on Sarkar's condition.
He said, "Following medical evaluation, it has been determined that the injury requires an extended rehabilitation period of approximately 10 to 12 days."
Khan further confirmed this would keep Sarkar out of the forthcoming three-match series in Pakistan.
Player profile
Mehidy earns call-up after impressive season
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was initially left out of the T20I squad for the UAE and Pakistan tours. However, he has been having a stellar 2024-25 season so far.
He was named the Bangladesh Premier League's Player of the Tournament, scoring 355 runs and recording 13 wickets.
He also hit a century and registered three fifers in the Zimbabwe Test series.
Team update
Mehidy to join Bangladesh squad after PSL commitments
As mentioned, Mehidy is playing the PSL 2025 playoffs with Lahore Qalandars along with his compatriots Shakib Al Hasan and Rishad Hossain.
After completing his PSL duties, he will link up with the Bangladesh squad in Lahore.
The team will play a total of three T20Is against Pakistan on May 28, 30, and June 1.
Information
Soumya and Mehidy's numbers in T20Is
In 87 games, Soumya has 1,462 runs at 17.82. He owns 5 fifties. On the other hand, Mehidy has scored 354 runs at 17.70. His best score is 46. He also owns 14 scalps for Bangladesh at 38.50.
Do you know?
UAE stun Bangladesh 2-1
UAE beat Bangladesh 2-1 in the just concluded T20I series. After going down in the 1st match at home, the UAE won the next two games to overcome Bangladesh and clinch a historic series win.