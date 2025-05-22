What's the story

Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan due to a back injury.

The batter was also ruled out of the recent T20I series against UAE in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named as his replacement in the squad. He is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in the 2025 Pakistan Super League.