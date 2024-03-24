Next Article

Mehidy Hasan completes 100 Test wickets at home with four-fer

By Gaurav Tripathi

What's the story Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four wickets in the third innings of the ongoing opening Test against Sri Lanka in Sylhet. He bowled a crucial spell as he ended up with figures worth 4/74 in 29 overs. During the course, he also became the third bowler to complete 100 Test wickets in Bangladesh. This was his seventh four-fer in Tests.

A fine spell from Mehidy

Mehidy made his first strike in the final session of Day 2, dismissing Dinesh Chandimal for a duck. He sent back nightwatchman Vishwa Fernando (4) early on Day 3 morning. He dismissed lower-order batters Prabath Jayasuriya (25) and Lahiru Kumara (0) on successive deliveries in the final session as SL were bundled out for 418.

100 Test wickets at home

With this four-fer, Mehidy has raced to 101 wickets in 22 home Tests. He became the third bowler after Shakib Al Hasan (159) and Taijul Islam (157) to complete a century of Test wickets in Bangladesh. Seven of the off-spinner's nine Test fifers and both his match 10-wicket hauls have come at home as he averages 24.59 in this regard.

A look at his Test career

Mehidy, who made his Test debut in 2016, is Bangladesh's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He owns 163 wickets in 42 Tests at an average of 32.89. In addition to nine five-fors, the spinner also has a couple of match 10-fers. 14 of his wickets have come vs SL at 49.71 The all-rounder has also tallied 1,349 Test runs at 19.84 (50s: 5, 100: 1).

How has the match proceeded?

SL were reeling at 57/5 while batting first before centurions Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva helped them compile 280. Bangladesh managed only 188 as Taijul (47) was their only batter to score 30-plus. Vishwa Fernando claimed four wickets. De Silva and Kamindu again scored tons as SL finished at 418. Bangladesh have been tasked with a target of 511 runs.