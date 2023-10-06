ICC Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh kick-start campaign against Afghanistan

Both sides have plenty of loopholes in their squads (Source: X/@ICC)

Match 3 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will see Bangladesh and Afghanistan kick-start their campaign against each other. Both sides have endured a poor run of form in ODI cricket lately and would want to make a winning start. Though both sides have plenty of loopholes in their squads, Bangladesh seem slightly better on the paper. Here is the match preview.

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report, and weather update

The match will be played at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on October 7 (10:30am IST). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Disney+Hoststar app. Fast bowlers generally enjoy operating here due to the breezy conditions. In terms of weather, there could be some small spells of rain.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two teams have squared off in 15 ODIs so far, with Bangladesh winning nine. The remaining six matches have been won by the Afghans. Earlier this year, Afghanistan won their maiden ODI series against the Tigers by 2-1 margin. The two teams have also met twice in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh emerged winners on both occasions.

Bangladesh boast experienced squad

Despite Tamim Iqbal's absence, Bangladesh boast an experienced squad with the likes of skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah having over 200 ODI caps. However, they have been struggling with their batting lately. Meanwhile, the poor form of Rashid Khan has hurt the Afghans in recent times. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be critical to their chances.

A look at the two probable XIs

Bangladesh probable XI: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam. Afghanistan probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Here are the key numbers

While Ibrahim Zadran averages 53.58 in the format, the dashing Gurbaz has five tons in just 26 ODI outings. Rashid's bowling average of 19.53 is the second-best among full-member team bowlers with at least 100 ODI wickets. Najmul Hossain Shanto has amassed 689 ODI runs at 49.85 this year. Among left-arm spinners, Shakib is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 308 scalps.

Dream11 team prediction: Fantasy picks

Dream11 option 1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC), Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Dream11 option 2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (VC), Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

