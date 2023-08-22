Pakistan thrash Afghanistan in low-scoring 1st ODI; Rauf takes fifer

Sports

Pakistan thrash Afghanistan in low-scoring 1st ODI; Rauf takes fifer

Written by Parth Dhall August 22, 2023 | 10:16 pm 3 min read

Pakistan claimed a 142-run win against Afghanistan in 1st ODI (Image source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan thrashed Afghanistan in the 1st ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, on August 22. The Babar Azam-led side claimed a 142-run win despite getting bowled out for a mere 201. The Pakistani seamers ran riot as the Afghans folded for 59. Express pacer Haris Rauf ran through their batting line-up, taking an incredible five-wicket haul. Here are the key stats.

The summary of 1st ODI

Pakistan lost two early wickets after electing to bat. However, opener Imam-ul-Haq steadied their ship. Iftikhar Ahmed (30), Shadab Khan (39), and Naseem Shah (18*) chipped in as Pakistan crawled their way to 201. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took a three-fer. In response, only two Afghanistan batters scored in double figures as they managed 59. Rauf took a fifer, while Shaheen Afridi took two wickets.

Imam saves Pakistan from sinking

Pakistan lost both Fakhar Zaman and Babar within the first 10 runs. Imam then did damage control along with Mohammad Rizwan, who also departed soon. Pakistan were tottering on 62/4 before Iftikhar and Shadab joined the party. Imam, who kept Pakistan afloat, recorded his fifty off 78 balls. In the 36th over, Mohammad Nabi sent Imam back for 61(94).

17th half-century in ODIs

The one against Afghanistan was Imam's 17th half-century in ODI cricket. His tally also includes as many as nine centuries. Imam now has two half-centuries against Afghanistan in the 50-over format. He averages 59.00 against them. Notably, Imam now has three half-centuries in his last four ODIs. His last four scores in the format read 61, 90, 24, and 60.

Best figures for Afghanistan against Pakistan

Mujeeb, who started the proceedings along with Fazalhaq Farooqi, dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar, Rizwan, and Usama Mir. Mujeeb's 3/33 are now the best bowling figures by an Afghanistan bowler against Pakistan in ODI cricket. His compatriot Rashid Khan remains the only other Afghan bowler to take a three-wicket haul against Pakistan (3/46) in the 50-over format.

Most ODI wickets for Afghanistan against Pakistan

Mujeeb now has seven wickets against Pakistan in ODI cricket. He surpassed Rashid (six) to become the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan against the Men in Green in the format. Notably, Rashid and Mujeeb are the only Afghanistan bowlers with over five ODI wickets against Pakistan. The latter averages an incredible 14.28 against Pakistan, while his economy rate reads 3.33.

A ferocious spell by Rauf

Rauf joined in after Shaheen and Naseem reduced Afghanistan to 4/3. The Pakistan seamer took his first two wickets in the form of Ikram Alikhil and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Rauf sent back both Nabi and Rashid in his very next over. Mujeeb was Rauf's final victim of the match. The Pakistan seamer finished with figures worth 5/18 in 6.2 overs (two maidens).

Maiden ODI fifer for Rauf

Rauf has picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He has taken four wickets in an ODI innings on three other occasions. Rauf has now scalped a wicket in each of his last five ODIs.

The lowest-ever ODI total against Pakistan

Afghanistan have registered the lowest-ever total by a team against Pakistan in ODI cricket (59). No other team has been bundled out for less than 60 runs in this regard. The Afghans surpassed New Zealand, who recorded 64 against Pakistan in 1986. Zimbabwe follow the Black Caps on this list, having scored 67 against Pakistan in 2018.

Share this timeline