SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique smashes fourth century

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique smashes fourth century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 26, 2023 | 10:55 am 2 min read

Abdullah Shafique slammed his second Test century against SL (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique slammed a brilliant ton against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club. Shafique registered his fourth Test century and a second against the Lankans. He resumed Day 3 with a score of 87* and reached triple figures off 149 deliveries. Only a few overs were possible on Day 2 due to rain.

A superb knock from Shafique's blade

After getting SL out for 166, Pakistan needed a big total on board. However, they lost Imam-ul-Haq early. But Shafique and Shan Masood held the fort for the visitors as they added 108 runs together, taking Pakistan close to SL's total. Despite Masood's dismissal, Shafique kept motoring on and stitched an 89-run partnership with Babar Azam, crossing the 200-run mark.

A look at his Test numbers

After making his debut against Bangladesh in 2021, Shafique has grown in stature for Pakistan in Test cricket. He has amassed over 1,100 runs in 14 Tests at an average in excess of 48. The tally includes four tons and as many fifties. Against SL, he has featured in four Tests, scoring more than 300 runs at an average in excess of 60.

Shafique's stellar numbers from WTC 2021-23 cycle

Shafique was brilliant for Pakistan in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship cycle. He was the second-highest run-getter for Pakistan and was only behind Babar's tally of 1,527. Shafique compiled 992 runs in 12 Test matches at an average of 47.23. He smashed three centuries and four fifties in this cycle. Imam trailed him with 932 runs.

