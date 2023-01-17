Sports

Chats, videos of Babar Azam leaked online: All we know

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 17, 2023

A few videos, WhatsApp chats, and audio files claimed to be of Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, have been leaked online. The same is making waves on social media, with people throwing several claims. According to some, Babar has been "sexting" with the girlfriend of another Pakistani cricketer. Meanwhile, the Pakistan skipper is yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Why does this story matter?

Babar Azam sexting with gf of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of team if she keeps sexting with him is just 👎🏿



I hope allah is watching all this .



pic.twitter.com/nlKEp55dUB — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 15, 2023

A stunning accusation!

As of now, numerous accusations relating to Babar have been reported by Indian and Pakistani publications. The one that stunned everyone is that Babar promised the woman to keep her boyfriend in Pakistan's XI if she kept sexting him.

Babar was accused of sexual harassment in 2020

This is not the first time Babar has been thrust into a controversy. In November 2020, a woman accused Babar of sexual harassment. Speaking vehemently in a press conference, the woman said the star batsman has been exploiting her for 10 years. The woman, who claimed to be Babar's school-mate, claimed that he promised marriage in 2010 but backtracked once he rose to fame.

Here is what the woman claimed

The woman claimed that she supported Babar financially when he was bursting on to competitive cricket. As per her, Babar physically abused her and gave threats before she went to the police. She also asserted that the Pakistani captain proposed marriage in 2010 and the duo had eloped for a court wedding later on. However, Babar changed his mind eventually.

The video still surfaces online

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam "he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me"

Video courtesy 24NewsHD pic.twitter.com/PTkvdM4WW2 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 28, 2020

Babar leads Pakistan across formats

Babar currently leads the Pakistan cricket team across formats. His captaincy has been under the scanner following the historic heam season. Under him, Pakistan lost 0-3 to England in the three-match Test series before drawing the two-match series against New Zealand at home. In November, Babar led Pakistan to the final of the 2022 men's ICC T20 World Cup.