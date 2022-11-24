Sports

Pakistan vs England, Tests: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 24, 2022, 02:28 pm 3 min read

Pakistan are currently fifth in the WTC rankings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan and England will clash in a historic three-match Test series, starting December 1. The Brits, who clinched the T20I leg of the tour 4-3, last played a Test in Pakistan in 2005. As the series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, both teams have a lot to play for. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

Here is the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record in Tests falls in England's favor. The Brits have 26 wins in 86 Tests against Pakistan. While 39 games resulted in a draw, Pakistan emerged winners 21 times. On Pakistan soil, England have two wins and four defeats in Tests. 18 games ended in a draw. The two sides last met in Tests in 2020. England clinched the three-match series 1-0.

How the two sides have fared in this WTC cycle?

Pakistan are currently fifth in the WTC rankings with a PCT of 51.85 %. They have four wins, three defeats, and two draws in this cycle. England (38.6 %) are reeling at seventh place. They have seven wins, eight defeats, and four draws. The top two sides will qualify for the WTC championship final, which takes place next year.

England eyeing their third Test series win on Pakistan soil

Pakistan have hosted England in eight Test series so far. While Pakistan clinched the series three times, the Brits emerged winners twice. Three series resulted in a draw. Hence, England will fight for their third series win in the Asian nation.

Joe Root has enjoyed playing against Pakistan

Joe Root has enjoyed playing against Pakistan in Tests, having scored 1,010 runs against them in 12 games (Average: 56.11). The tally includes six fifties and a hundred. Among England batters, only Alastair Cook (1,719) and David Gower (1,185) have more Test runs against Pakistan.

Babar Azam's sensational numbers in 2022

Though Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has struggled in T20Is lately, he has been phenomenal in Test matches this year. He has scored 661 runs in just five Tests in 2022, averaging 73.44. The tally includes two centuries and four fifties.

Rehan Ahmed can script history

Uncapped all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has a chance to script history. Born on August 13, 2004, Ahmed can become England's youngest Test debutant. Brian Close currently holds the record, having made his debut at the age of 18 years and 149 days.

Approaching milestones for England players

James Anderson needs 12 wickets to become the seventh bowler to scalp 250 away Test wickets. Keaton Jennings requires 219 more to complete 1,000 Test runs. Ben Stokes needs 62 more to complete 9,000 runs in international cricket. Stokes is also eight scalps short of completing 200 Test wickets. Ben Foakes needs 254 more to complete 1,000 Test runs.

Approaching milestones for Pakistan players

Azhar Ali is 125 short of completing 9,000 international runs. Shan Masood is 115 away from completing 2,000 international runs. Mohammad Rizwan needs 68 to complete 5,000 runs for Pakistan. Mohammad Nawaz is seven scalps away from completing 100 wickets across formats. Sarfaraz Ahmed (49) can become the fourth Pakistani to play 50 Tests as a designated wicket-keeper.