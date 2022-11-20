Sports

NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I: Visitors score 191/6; Suryakumar dazzles

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 20, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

SKY returned unbeaten on 111 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

A magnificent century from Suryakumar Yadav powered India to 191/6 in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Suryakumar has become the second Indian after Rohit Sharma (2018) to slam two T20I tons in a calendar year. The former smashed Lockie Ferguson for 22 runs in the penultimate over. Meanwhile, Tim Southee registered a hat-trick in the final over.

Powerplay India scored 42/1 in the PP overs

India went ahead with Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant as their openers after New Zealand elected to field. Shubman Gill, who was expected to make his debut in the first T20I, failed to make the cut. Both Kishan and Pant were patchy initially before the former accelerated. India, who lost Pant in the sixth over, scored 42/1 in the powerplay.

Do you know? Most international matches in a year

As per Kausthub Gudipati, India played their 62nd international this year, now the most in a calendar year. Australia earlier held the record (61 in 2009). Notably, India and Australia are the only sides to play more than 60 internationals in a year.

SKY Another masterclass from SKY

It was yet another masterclass from Suryakumar, who single-handedly anchored India's innings. He slammed his second century in T20I cricket off just 49 balls. SKY, who came to bat at number three, gave an exhibition of his audacious strokes in the middle overs. His first T20I century came earlier this year against England. SKY had become the fifth Indian batter with a T20I ton.

Information 1,100 T20I runs in 2022

Suryakumar has become the second batter after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to complete 1,100 T20I runs in a calendar year (2022). The latter slammed a record-breaking 1,326 runs for Pakistan in 2021. Rizwan presently has 996 T20I runs this year.

Do you know? Other Indian batters manage 69 runs from 69 balls

India's innings was over dependent on Suryakumar. Other Indian batters managed just 69 runs from 69 balls. Ishan Kishan 36(31), Rishabh Pant 6(13), Shreyas Iyer 13(9), Hardik Pandya 13(13), Deepak Hooda 0(1), Washington Sundar 0(1), Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1*(1).