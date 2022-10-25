Sports

T20 World Cup, NZ vs AFG: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

T20 World Cup, NZ vs AFG: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 25, 2022, 12:22 pm 3 min read

New Zealand put up a dominant show in their opener (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

After thrashing hosts Australia by 89 runs, New Zealand will meet Afghanistan in their second match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Afghan team met England in their opener and suffered a five-wicket defeat. Kane Williamson's men, on the other hand, put up a dominant show and humbled the defending champions. Here is the preview of the upcoming duel.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. 19 T20Is have been played at the venue so far, with the average first innings-score reading 140. The track is known to favor pacers as teams bowling first have recorded 11 victories here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (1:30 PM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Information Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met just once in T20Is before, in last year's T20 WC. Chasing 125 in Abu Dhabi, the Kiwis recorded an eight-wicket win, crossing the line in 18.1 overs. Trent Boult starred for the Kiwis, claiming 3/17 in his four overs.

NZ vs AFG New Zealand to enter as favorites

Kane Williamson's men will certainly head into the game as favorites. While Finn Allen and Devon Conway were among the runs in the previous clash, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner starred with the ball. On the other hand, Afghanistan put up a solid fight while defending a paltry 112. The likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will hold the key for them.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides

New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Conway has the highest average (57.38) among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. With 461 runs in 15 games, Glenn Phillips is NZ's highest run-getter in T20Is this year. Tim Southee is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 125 scalps under his belt. Rashid Khan claimed figures of 1/17 in his four overs against a formidable England unit.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy Cricket (Option 1): Devon Conway (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Glenn Phillips, Mohammad Nabi, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult (VC), Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Fantasy Cricket (Option 2): Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Finn Allen, Najibullah Zadran, Glenn Phillips, Mohammad Nabi, Jimmy Neesham (C), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan (VC), Mujeeb Ur Rahman.