T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Australia: Preview and stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 21, 2022, 03:36 pm 3 min read

Australia enjoy a 10-5 win-loss record against New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Reigning champions Australia will take on New Zealand in the first Super 12 clash of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Aaron Finch's men will be vying for a dominant start as they aim to defend their crown. Meanwhile, NZ will look to overcome their demons from the last edition where they ended up as the runners-up. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host this encounter. It has been a batter-friendly venue, with 160 as the average first innings total. Both pacers and spinners could be influential. Sides batting first have won six of 12 matches played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (12:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

The Australian cricket team boasts a 10-5 win-loss record against the Kiwis in T20I cricket. They have been triumphant in three of their last four matches in the format, including an eight-wicket win in the finale of the 2021 T20 WC.

Australia Australia could prove to be a handful

Despite a 2-0 defeat to England of late, Australia are the favorite for the title. All-rounder Cameron Green came in as a late replacement for an injured Josh Inglis. However, his position in the final XI is unsure. David Warner and Aaron Finch are the vital cogs with the willow. Mitchell Marsh's another big-match player. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc could force early inroads.

New Zealand New Zealand will look to settle scores

The Kiwis will look to avenge their 2021 final defeat and even shrug off their recent Tri-series final drubbing against Pakistan. An in-form Devon Conway is a must-see with the bat. Kane Williamson's a clutch candidate as well, however, he shouldn't comprise his scoring rate. Glenn Phillips has been a reliable candidate in the middle-order. Among bowlers, Trent Boult could rampage at the MCG.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner/Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson. Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Stats Who are the key performers (T20Is)?

David Warner's last three knocks in the format read 75(41), 73(44), and 4(11). Aaron Finch's last four knocks versus NZ: 69, 79*, 36, and 5. Seamer Josh Hazlewood has picked 21 T20I scalps this year, averaging 16.66. Versus Australia, left-arm speedster Trent Boult owns 12 scalps in nine matches at 20.41. Devon Conway's last four knocks read 70*, 49*, 64, and 14.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway (vc), David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Southee, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Devon Conway, David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Phillips, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson.