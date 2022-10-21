Sports

Arsenal qualify for Europa League knockout stages: Key stats

Arsenal qualify for Europa League knockout stages: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 21, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

Arsenal maintained their superb start to the season (Source: Twitter/@EuropaLeague)

Arsenal maintained their superb start to the season as they overcame PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League. Arsenal, whose Group A matchday 2 match was postponed, eked out a 1-0 win in the same at home. With this win, Arsenal have raced to 12 points from four games, maintaining a 100% record. Mikel Arteta's side has reached the knockout stages. Here's more.

Arsenal Arsenal top the show in Group A

Arsenal are on top of Group A with 12 points from four games, having scored seven goals and allowing one. PSV are placed second in the group with seven points from four games, suffering their first defeat. A win will see Arsenal top the group and reach the round of 16. Meanwhile, PSV will need to play a demoted team from the Champions League.

Match Arsenal get past the line through Xhaka

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka had good opportunities but some poor finishing coupled with PSV goal-keeper Walter Benitez making some fine saves kept the visitors in the hunt. However, Swiss mid-fielder Granit Xhaka drove a low effort into the bottom left corner from Takehiro Tomiyasu's cross to break PSV's resistance. His goal arrived in the 70th minute. Arsenal dominated possession and attempted 25 shots.

Do you know? 8th successive win for Arsenal

Arsenal won their eighth successive match in all competitions since a 3-1 defeat versus Manchester United on September 4. Besides winning all of their games in the UEL, Arsenal are also top of the pile in the Premier League, winning nine and losing one game.

Stats Key numbers for Arsenal

As per Opta, Arsenal's Xhaka has scored as many goals this season (3) as in his previous three seasons combined for the club. Versus PSV, his goal was the first of his 17 for the club with his right foot. Arsenal have scored 31 goals this season so far in all competitions, conceding 11 and keeping seven clean sheets.

Poll Will Arsenal win Europa League 2022-23?