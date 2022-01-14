Carabao Cup: 10-man Arsenal hold Liverpool in semi-final first leg

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 04:17 am 2 min read

10-man Arsenal held Liverpool 0-0 at Anfield in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. Granit Xhaka was sent off for the visitors in the 24th minute before they showed character to hold on for the remaining part of the match. The second leg will be held on Friday, January 21 (IST). Here are the key records that were scripted.

LIVARS How did the match pan out?

Xhaka was dismissed after 24 minutes for denying a goal-scoring opportunity. He caught Diogo Jota with a high challenge on the edge of his penalty area. Arsenal registered the first shot on target in the 71st minute as a poor first touch by Bukayo Saka allowed Alisson to deny his shot at close range. Takumi Minamino then missed a glorious chance for Liverpool.

Context Why does it matter?

Liverpool missed the services of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who are on international duty in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The game produced little substance as both sides struggled upfront.

Credit goes to Arsenal for showing defensive prowess after the reckless Granit Xhaka was sent off.

Liverpool will see this as a missed opportunity, not being able to take advantage.

Records Notable records scripted in the match

As per Opta, this was the fifth time that Liverpool and Arsenal have registered a 0-0 draw when facing each other in the Carabao Cup, more than any other fixture in the competition's history. Meanwhile, since his debut season with Arsenal in 2016-17, no Premier League player has been sent off more times in all competitions than Swiss mid-fielder Xhaka (5).

Feats Notable feats achieved by Arsenal players

As per Squawka Football, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is the first opposition goal-keeper to keep a clean sheet at Anfield since Thibaut Courtois in April 2021 for Real Madrid. Arsenal's Calum Chambers made more clearances than any other player against Liverpool (8) at Anfield. The defender also won more aerial duels than any of his team-mates (3).

Stat attack Notable stats registered in the match

As per Squawka Football, each of Liverpool and Arsenal's last three games against each other in the League Cup have all finished as a draw (5-5, 0-0, and 0-0). Meanwhile, the Gunners are the first side to stop the Reds from scoring in a game at Anfield across all competitions in the ongoing 2021-22 season.