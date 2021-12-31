Sports Premier League, Manchester United beat Burnley: Records broken

Manchester United beat Burnley 3-1 in a crunch Premier League encounter at Old Trafford. The win sees United move up to sixth, level on points with fifth-placed West Ham. Burnley remain in the relegation zone. United manager Ralf Rangnick will be somehow pleased with tonight's performance after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Newcastle United, three days earlier. Here are the key records scripted.

United were fortunate to come out with a draw against Newcastle as Rangnick asked for more control and physicality. The hosts were much better against Burnley and dominated the first half. Despite not quite producing much substance in the second, United hung on for three crucial points. United are fighting for a top-four finish and this win will give them needed confidence.

Chris Wood got an early sight of goal as the Burnley forward spurned his header. Moments later, Cristiano Ronaldo received a lovely lofted through ball from Luke Shaw, but he blasted the ball over. United scored three goals next as Aaron Lennon pulled one back before half-time. The second half saw United lack rhythm as they failed to produce the cutting edge.

As per Opta, Man United scored three goals in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since February against Southampton. The Red Devils are now unbeaten in their final league game in each of the last 10 calendar years (W7 D3). They last tasted defeat in 3-2 affair against Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford in 2011.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal and made an assist tonight against Burnley. As per Opta, Ronaldo has now registered double figures for goal involvements in each of his last 17 league seasons. He has scored eight goals and registered three assists so far this campaign. Overall, Ronaldo has netted 14 goals in all competitions this season. He now has 92 career Premier League goals.