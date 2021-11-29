Premier League, Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Records broken

Chelsea held Manchester United 1-1

Premier League leaders Chelsea held Manchester United 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. With Cristiano Ronaldo benched, United were way too cautious in the first half, but held the fort. In the second half, Jadon Sancho scored for United after Jorginho made a mistake but the Italian made amends by scoring a penalty to level things. Here are the key details.

How did the match pan out?

As per Sky Sports, United took 21 minutes to touch the ball in the final third and 44 minutes to have a touch in Chelsea's box to highlight their defensive nature. Callum Hudson-Odoi saw his shot well saved by David de Gea as the Spaniard also tipped Antonio Rudiger's long-range shot onto the crossbar. Sancho scored for United before Jorginho restored parity.

Sancho scripts these records

As per Opta, Sancho (21y 248d) is the third-youngest player to score for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. He followed suit after the likes of Paul Scholes in 1995 (20y 339d) and Phil Neville in 1998 (21y 38d). Sancho netted his second goal of the season (across completions) and that too in successive matches.

Feats registered by United and Chelsea

As per Opta, during the month of November, Manchester United (17) have attempted the fewest shots in the Premier League, whilst also facing more opposition attempts than any team (60). Meanwhile, in their last two Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have attempted 49 shots, faced just eight and had 100 touches in their opponent's penalty area, while drawing both matches 1-1.

Interesting numbers for Werner and McTominay

As per Squawka Football, no player has attempted more shots without hitting the target in a Premier League game this season than Timo Werner versus United (Attempted 6, blocked 4, off target 2, 0 on target). Scott McTominay has played more games against Chelsea than any other club in his career (8). Interestingly, he has never faced a defeat against Chelsea (P8 W4 D4).