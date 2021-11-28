Man City beat West Ham in Premier League: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 28, 2021, 09:42 pm

Man City edged past West Ham

Man City edged past West Ham United at home in gameweek 13 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday. IIkay Gundogan scored for City in the 33rd minute in tough conditions governed by snow falling. Fernandinho scored late on as Manuel Lanzini got a consolation. The win sees City gain three vital points to keep pace with Chelsea and Liverpool.

How did the match pan out?

City dominated the scenes in the first half with Aymeric Laporte hitting the post and Riyad Mahrez having a goal ruled out for off side. Gundogan scored with a clever flick from close range before City applied more pressure. City continued the pressure in the second half as Fernandinho scored in the 90th minute. Lanzini got one back in the 94th minute.

Gundogan scripts these feats for Man City

As per Opta, Gundogan has scored 15 non-penalty goals in 37 Premier League appearances since the start of last season. This is the most of any mid-fielder, ahead of Bruno Fernandes in second place (13 in 49 appearances). Gundogan now has 31 goals in 139 Premier League appearances. This was his third PL goal of the season.

City extend their run against the Hammers

As per Opta, Manchester City have won 11 of their last 13 matches against West Ham in all competitions, losing none. Over this phase City have scored 35 goals against the Hammers while conceding only six in return.

City claim their ninth win of the season

Man City have 29 points from 13 matches, clinching their ninth win of the season. They are above third-placed Liverpool (28 points). West Ham remain fourth but have lost two successive games in the Premier League this season.