Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 03:20 pm

Mohamed Salah has continued his scoring form

Mohamed Salah continued his brilliance, helping Liverpool beat Newcastle United 3-1 in gameweek 17 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Salah has been in fine form this season in front of goal and he was once again on the score sheet. The Egyptian international has equaled Jamie Vardy's record in the Premier League as well. Here are the key details.

Salah has been sensational this season, racing to 22 goals in all competitions. In the Premier League, he has already netted 15 goals so far, besides contributing with nine assists. Salah's impressive form has seen the Reds keep in touch with leaders Manchester City. This was another statement of intent from Liverpool, who are continuing to get the job done.

As per Opta, Salah has either scored or assisted a goal in 15 consecutive Premier League appearances, matching the longest such run in the competition set by Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy in 2015.

In 175 appearances, Salah has raced to 112 Premier League goals. He also has 43 assists under his belt. Salah has already netted 15 times in just 17 appearances this season. Out of his 69 shots, 33 have been on target. He has also created 11 big chances. Notably, 12 of his goals have come with his left foot.

Salah has 24 Premier League goal involvements this season (15 goals, 9 assists). As per Opta, in Premier League history, only Alan Shearer in 1994-95 has registered more before Christmas in a single campaign (25 - 16 goals, 9 assists).

Liverpool have scored in each of their last 32 games in all competitions. This is the longest ever scoring run in their history. Liverpool have now won 2,000 top-flight games. They have become the first club to reach the milestone in English football league history.

Jonjo Shelvey scored against Liverpool following a quick break. However, two goals in the space of four minutes put Liverpool in charge. Diogo Jota's equalizer was given despite Issac Hayden getting injured and was down in the six-yard box. Salah lashed home the second after Martin Dubravka parried away Sadio Mane's shot. Trent Alexander-Arnold's late strike from 25 yards saw Liverpool score their third.