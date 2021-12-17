Sports UEFA Nations League draw: England, Germany, Italy in same group

UEFA Nations League draw: England, Germany, Italy in same group

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 17, 2021, 02:21 pm

Euro 2020 finalists England and Italy are in the same group

The UEFA National League announced the draw for the 2022-23 edition with England set to face Euro champions Italy and former World Cup winners Germany in the group stage. Hungary are placed in the Group of death alongside England, Germany, and Italy. England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final earlier this year while they defeated Germany in the knockout stages.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

2021 was a heartbreaking year for England as they were beaten in the European Championships final on penalties. They failed to reach the last four of the previous editions of the Nations League and now Gareth Southgate's men have been placed in a difficult group. While it provides a perfect opportunity to avenge their Euro defeat, it could also mean an early exit.

Statement England manager Gareth Southgate on drawing with Italy

Gareth Southgate happy with England’s tough draw

Southgate is not bothered about being drawn in the Group of death as he reckons his side "learned the most' from the toughest games". "Great fixtures to look forward to, is my initial response," Southgate told the FA website. Italy were the top seed, having finished at the third spot in 2021-22 edition. The group games will take place in June and September 2022.

Draw Reigning champions France placed in tricky group

Spain and Portugal placed in same group

The defending Nations League champions France are placed in Group A alongside Denmark, Croatia, and Austria. Portugal have also been placed in a tough group as they are set to face runners-up Spain Switzerland, and the Czech Republic during the first round. The number one ranked team in FIFA Rankings - Belgium - are placed in A4 Group with the Netherlands, Poland, and Wales.

Groups A look at B, C and D section

B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania B3: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar D1: Latvia, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova D2: San Marino, Malta, Cyprus/Estonia