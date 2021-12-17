Sports Premier League, Everton hold Chelsea: Records broken

Premier League, Everton hold Chelsea: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 01:20 pm

Everton frustrated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Everton frustrated Chelsea to hold them 1-1 in gameweek 17 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. The Toffees held the fort as Jordan Pickford made several good saves to keep the score goalless. Mason Mount handed Chelsea the lead in the 70th minute before Jarrad Branthwaite leveled the show four minutes later. There was no winner from either side. Here are further details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Chelsea have fallen four points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. Dropping two points can be seen as catastrophic given both City and Liverpool are continuing to script wins. Chelsea dominated the game with 23 shots and 80% possession but couldn't get past the line. Chelsea haven't been performing as well we know they can in the past few matches and they were caught.

CHEEVE How did the match pan out?

Pickford was the star, making a host of saves and keeping Everton in the game at Stamford Bridge. However, Chelsea finally found a way as Mount produced a calm finish following Reece James' pass. Four minutes later, 19-year-old defender Branthwaite, converted at the back post after Anthony Gordon's free-kick. Thiago Silva then saw his powerful header get saved by Pickford in the closing stages.

Mount Brilliant Mount excels for Chelsea

The in-form Mount has raced to seven goals in the Premier League this season. Mount has also provided four assists, taking his goal involvement tally to 11. In 87 PL appearances, Mount has scored 20 goals. As per Opta, at 22 years and 340 days, Mount is the youngest player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

Chelsea Chelsea maintain unbeaten run versus Everton

As per Opta, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 27 Premier League home games against Everton (W15 D12). They have matched their longest ever unbeaten home run against an opponent in their league history (27 vs Spurs between 1990 and 2016). Reece James provided his fifth Premier League assist of the season. He has been involved in nine goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

Do you know? No clean sheet for Chelsea

Chelsea have now failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six matches across competitions and have conceded 11 goals. They have also won just two of their last six matches.