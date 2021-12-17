Sports Six Premier League games called off due to COVID-19

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 17, 2021, 11:58 am

The Premier League has confirmed the postponement of six more games as the COVID-19 wave hit England. However, the top English tier is in no hurry to call for a "firebreak" suspension, insisting that the current season will go on as scheduled "where safely possible." Leicester City's match against Tottenham on Thursday was deferred just hours before the kick-off due to the crisis.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

In the recent week, the call for the deferment of England's top-tier league has increased as the third wave of coronavirus hit Great Britain. And, given the busy schedule ahead with the festive period arriving, the suspension of Premier League mid-season is bound to impact everyone. However, staff members and players' safety are the number one priority and that isn't being compromised.

Games Six more games postponed

Leicester's match vs Tottenham was called off hours before the kick off

Thursday was the third-straight day with the postponement of an EPL fixture. Leicester's game against Tottenham was the first to get deferred along with four matches on Saturday and one on Sunday. Have a look at the list: Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United vs Brighton Southampton vs Brentford Watford vs Crystal Palace West Ham vs Norwich City

Postponement Other postponed fixtures

Man United's Premier League match vs Brentford was also postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Before Thursday, three Premier League games were postponed. The first one was Brighton's match against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, December 12. Manchester United's Tuesday's (December 14) match versus Brentford was also postponed. The third fixture to get deferred was Burnley versus Watford encounter on Wednesday, December 15.

Statement Premier League statement on COVID outbreak and postponement

"While recognizing a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the league's intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible," the statement said. "The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority," it added. "The League understands fans will be disappointed these games have had to be postponed and apologizes for the inconvenience and disruption caused," it further read.

COVID-19 outbreak Virgil van Dijk, Lukaku test positive

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak among the players, a few games did take place on Thursday. One of them saw Liverpool defeating Newcastle 3-1 while Everton held Chelsea for a 1-1 tie. Chelsea were without the trio of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to positive tests. Jurgen Klopp also missed the services of Virgil van Dijk due to the outbreak.