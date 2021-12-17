Sports Ashes 2021/22: Marnus Labuschagne slams his sixth Test ton

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 10:19 am

Australian top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne has slammed his sixth hundred in Test cricket. The 27-year-old got to the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Ashes Test (Day/Night) at the Adelaide Oval. This is Labuschagne's first century in the Ashes. On the opening day, he became the fourth-fastest batter to complete 2,000 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.

Do you know? Hundreds galore for Labuschagne

Labuschagne has now slammed a total of 21 hundreds in First-class cricket from 101 matches. As many as 17 of them have come in 51 matches since the start of the 2019 English summer.