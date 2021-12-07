Sports The Ashes: How have England performed in Australia?

The Ashes: How have England performed in Australia?

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 08:01 pm

England eye their first Test series win in Australia since 2010/11

The 2021/22 edition of The Ashes will be underway on December 8. Australia and England will square off in the series opener at the Gabba in Brisbane. England suffered a 5-0 defeat on their last trip Down Under, in Joe Root's leadership. They eye their first Ashes series win in Australia since 2010/11 when Andrew Strauss led them to the title.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

England have struggled to win the Ashes Down Under after the 1980s. They have sealed the title in Australia only once in the 21st century (2010/11). Before this, England last beat Australia in their backyard in 1986/87. They haven't won at the Gabba ever since. The Root-led side has the ammunition to improve their record Down Under, this time.

Numbers A look at the key numbers

England have played a total of 167 matches in the Ashes Down Under. They have won 56 and lost 86 matches. As many as 25 matches have resulted in a draw. Interestingly, England won their first four Ashes series in Australia (1882/83, 1884/85, 1886/87, and 1887/88. Australia won their first Ashes series at home in 1891/92. They began with their domination thereafter.

Information Ashes 1978/79: England beat Australia 5-1

England's best performance in Australia came in 1978/79. They won the six-match series 5-1. They won each of the five Tests in a convincing manner (1st Test: seven wickets, 2nd Test: 166 runs, 4th Test: 93 runs, 5th Test: 205 runs, 6th Test: nine wickets).

Downslide England have won just nine Tests since winning 1978/79 Ashes

After the high of 1978/79, England didn't succeed much Down Under. They have won an Ashes series in Australia only twice ever since (1986/87 and 2010/11). England have won just nine and lost 31 Tests (10 drawn) in Australia since the 1978/79 win. They won just one Test at the Gabba, the venue of the impending first Test, in this phase.

History England scripted history in 2011

In 2010/11, England registered their first Ashes series win (3-1) in Australia in 24 years. England won all three Tests by an innings, the first instance of a touring side recording three innings victories in a single series. Former England captain Alastair Cook scored a record 766 runs in the series. He averaged a staggering 127.67 in seven innings.

Information England are winless in Australia in nine Tests

England are winless in their last nine Test matches in Australia. The Aussies routed them 5-0 in the 2013/14 series. Former pacer Mitchell Johnson thwarted England in that tour. In the 2017/18 series, England lost 4-0 (1 drawn).