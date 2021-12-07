Sports Ashes 2021-22: Ground stats of The Gabba

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 04:56 pm

The first Test will be played at The Gabba

The first Test match between Australia and England will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Ashes 2021-22 series will start from Wednesday onwards and both teams would want to show their strength. Australia have always enjoyed a terrific record here in Brisbane and they would be keen to produce substance against Joe Root-led England. We present the ground stats.

Stat attack Australia have a sound record in Brisbane

The two teams have played 21 Test matches at The Gabba. Australia have won 12 Tests, with England pocketing four. Five Tests have been drawn. England last won a Test here in 1986. Overall in Test cricket, Australia have won 40 matches at this venue (63 Tests). 13 matches have been drawn. They have lost here on nine occasions. One Test has been tied.

Totals A look at the key team numbers

Australia have breached the 600-plus total here on four occasions (only side) with three of these scores coming against England. Australia's 645 in 1946 against England is the best score here. England's highest total here is 517/1d in 2010. England have posted the fourth-lowest total at this venue (79). Australia have registered the joint-lowest total here versus England (58 in 1936).

Runs Ponting is the highest scorer

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has amassed the most runs here at The Gabba in Tests (1,335). He clocked an average of 63.57, hitting four tons and 10 fifties. 464 of his runs came against England at 92.80. Michael Clarke (1,030) and Greg Chappell (1,006) are the other two players with 1,000-plus runs here. For England, Alastair Cook (443) is the top scorer here.

Wickets Warne and McGrath dominate in terms of wickets

Shane Warne is the most successful bowler here in Brisbane with 68 wickets at 20.30. Warne picked up 19 wickets against England in three Tests at just 19.73. The legendary spinner is followed by Glenn McGrath, who claimed 65 wickets at 21.75. For England, Robert Willis is the top wicket-taker here with 19 from three matches.

Do you know? Cook and Trott have this special record

Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott have the record for the highest partnership here in Brisbane (329* for the second wicket). The English duo achieved the feat in 2010.