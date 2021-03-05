Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 02:43 pm

Australia thrashed New Zealand in the fourth T20I to keep their chances alive of winning the series. Trailing 2-0, Australia have now won two successive games to make in 2-2. The Aussies posted 156/6 in 20 overs as Aaron Finch scored a defining 79*. In reply, New Zealand (106/10) faltered in the chase and suffered a heavy defeat. Here's more.

NZ vs AUS How did the fourth T20I pan out?

Australian batsmen got starts but failed to convert them into substantial. Despite seeing wickets fall from the other end, skipper Aaron Finch dished out a masterpiece. He smashed a 55-ball 79* and helped Australia post 156/6. Ish Sodhi (3/32) was terrific for the Kiwis. Meanwhile, New Zealand lost three quick wickets and never got going in the chase to lose the tie.

Finch Finch is Australia's highest scorer in T20Is

Finch smashed five fours and four sixes in his knock of 79*. Finch is now the highest run-scorer for the Aussies in T20Is. He has raced to 2,310 runs at an average of 38.50. Finch is also the sixth-highest run-scorer in the format. He became the sixth batsman with 2,300-plus runs in T20Is.

Sodhi Ash Sodhi races to 66 T20I scalps

Ish Sodhi claimed three wickets and has accumulated 66 T20I scalps at 22.72. He equaled the likes of former Sri Lankan stars Nuwan Kulasekara and Ajantha Mendis with his tally. Sodhi is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in New Zealand-Australia T20Is (13) alongside Ashton Agar, who claimed figures of 2/11. Meanwhile, Trent Boult (2/27) raced to 44 T20I scalps.

Information Sixth batsman with 100-plus sixes in T20Is