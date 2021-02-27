Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 27, 2021, 12:53 pm

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal is enjoying a defining spell with the bat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 season. On Friday, the southpaw smashed a second successive century to help his side beat Kerala by nine wickets. Padikkal, who hit an unbeaten 126, has shown tremendous character to make his presence felt. Here we present his terrific numbers this season.

Padikkal Padikkal is averaging 142.33 with the bat

In four games, Padikkal has already racked up a staggering 427 runs. This is the highest tally this season so far. He became the first batsman to surpass the 400-run mark in the ongoing tournament. Padikkal has an average of 142.33 with the bat. He has accumulated two centuries and two fifties. Notably, Padikkal has smashed 42 fours and nine sixes.

Journey A look at how Padikkal has fared in the tournament

Padikkal started with a knock of 52 in Karnataka's opening encounter against Uttar Pradesh. However, his knock went in vain as UP won. The left-handed batsman then hit an impressive 97 against Bihar, helping Karnataka win by a staggering 267 runs. In the third match, Padikkal 152 against Odisha and then smashed 126* against Kerala, accumulating four straight fifty-plus scores.

List A Padikkal gets past 1,000 List A runs, smashes highest score

Padikkal went past the 1,000-run mark (1,077) in List A cricket. Prior to his 427 runs in this campaign, he had amassed 650 runs from 13 games. Padikkal is now averaging 76.92 with the bat. He has four tons and seven List A fifties. Notably, his 152 against Odisha is now his best score in List A cricket.

2019-20 season Padikkal had topped the charts in two domestic tournaments

It is worth noting that Padikkal was the overall top-scorer in the previous editions (2019-20) of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-overs). The youngster scored 580 runs in 12 matches (five 50s and one century) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 609 runs in 11 matches (five 50s and two 100s) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Information Padikkal's performance during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21