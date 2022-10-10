Sports

Ronaldo shines as Manchester United thump Everton 2-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 10, 2022, 12:57 pm 3 min read

Ronaldo netted his 700th goal at the senior club level (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton in Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday. Alex Lwobi garnered a 1-0 lead for the hosts before Antony scored the equalizer for the Red Devils. The visitors added the second before halftime when Anthony Martial's injury subbed in Ronaldo. The Portuguese netted his 700th club goal, ensuring a crucial win for United. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Lwobi upped the Blues after a controlled pass from winger Demarai Gray. Antony then pulled one back with a fine assist from Martial. Casemiro went too wide before finding Ronaldo in the counter-attack at the left flank, who shot into the bottom corner. Later, Marcus Rashford was denied a goal owing to the forward's handball in the course of the action.

Ronaldo 700 club goals for Ronaldo

Ronaldo scored five goals for Sporting before netting 118 for Manchester United in his first spell. He moved to Real Madrid next and scored 450 goals in 438 games. Ronaldo went to Juventus and netted 101 times in 134 games. He returned to United last season and scored 24 times. And now with two goals this season, he has a tally of 700.

Do you know? Ronaldo clocks a unique record

As per Squawka, since making his senior club debut in 2002-03, Ronaldo has scored a top-flight goal in each of the last 20 seasons. He made his 233rd appearance in the Premier League.

Records A look at other interesting records

As per Opta, Antony is the first Man United player to score a goal in each of his first three appearances in the PL. Lwobi has been involved in four PL goals this season for Everton FC (G1, A3), twice as many as any teammate. Also, he has scored or assisted in three back-to-back PL appearances for the first time since April 20.

Feats United ink these feats

As per Opta, Man United have become the first side to win 100 Premier League matches in which they conceded the first goal. Spurs (96), Liverpool (85), Chelsea (84), and Arsenal (79) trail them in this regard. As per Squawka, the Red Devils are now unbeaten in their last 120 PL fixtures when they have been leading at halftime.

Do you know? United extend their dominance over Everton

It is to note that United have won 38 Premier League matches against Everton. It is their joint-highest total against a side in the English top-flight other than Spurs.

Standings United go fifth in Premier League standings

United are seated fifth in Premier League 2022-23 standings. So far, the Red Devils have mustered 15 points (W5, L3). However, they have conceded the most goals by a top-five-ranked club in the tournament (15). Arsenal (24) and Manchester City (23) occupy the top two spots. Everton, who got their two-match winning streak snapped up, are seated 12th with 10 points (W2, D4, L3).