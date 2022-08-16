Sports

Premier League 2022-23: 10-man Liverpool hold Crystal Palace 1-1

Premier League 2022-23: 10-man Liverpool hold Crystal Palace 1-1

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 16, 2022, 02:38 am 2 min read

Palace got a point at Anfield (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Liverpool drew their second successive match in the Premier League 2022-23 season. After holding Fulham 2-2 last week, the Reds came from behind to draw 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Anfield. Notably, Darwin Nunez was sent off for the hosts and minutes later, Luis Diaz got the equalizing goal after Wilfried Zaha handed Palace a shocj lead in the first half. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Liverpool were the better side against Palace and even after being reduced to 10 men, they showed energy and composure.

Palace held their fort as the Reds kept themselves within sight of goal but the finish wasn't there.

Jurgen Klopp will be left frustrated after picking up two successive draws in games his side should have won.

Despite the injuries, Liverpool do have depth.

LIVCRY How did the match pan out?

Liverpool put Palace under immense pressure on the first half and dominated the match in terms of chances. However, Palace deserve credit for holding on. Palace got the lead though in the run of play with Zaha scoring confidently. In the second half, Nunez was red carded before Diaz scored a screamer. Liverpool maintained the pressure thereafter but a goal didn't arrive.

Nunez Unwanted records for Darwin Nunez

As per Opta, Darwin Núnez is the second Liverpool player to be sent off on his first Premier League appearance at Anfield after Joe Cole versus Arsenal in 2010. As per Squawka, Nunez is the first Liverpool player to receive a straight red card in a Premier League game at Anfield since Alisson against Brighton in November 2019.

Zaha Zaha attains these feats

As per Opta, Wilfried Zaha is the first Crystal Palace player to score in two different Premier League matches versus Liverpool at Anfield (also in May 2015). Zaha is now the fifth player in the PL to score 10 or more goals in 2022. Making his 280th PL appearance, Zaha has raced to 62 goals.

Numbers Liverpool achieve these numbers

As per Squawka, Liverpool have failed to win their opening two games of a Premier League season for the first time under Klopp. Liverpool have conceded the first goal in each of their last six Premier League games. As per Opta, this is their longest such streak since a run of six between April and August 1997. However, they've not lost any of these six games (W3 D3).