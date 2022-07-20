Sports

Paulo Dybala joins Jose Mourinho's AS Roma: Decoding his stats

Paulo Dybala joins Jose Mourinho's AS Roma: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 20, 2022, 07:55 pm 3 min read

Dybala has moved to Roma (Photo credit: Twitter/@ASRomaEN)

Paulo Dybala has completed a move to AS Roma as a free agent after having left Juventus this summer. The 28-year-old Argentine has joined Roma on a three-year deal, with his contract having ended in June. Notably, Inter Milan were keen on getting Dybala but walked away from a deal after signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea before stating that their attacking line is complete.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dybala brings plenty of quality on the pitch in setting up the play and linking the attack.

He enjoyed a lot of success with Juventus and now it's time for a new chapter.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Roma manager Jose Mourinho played a key role in persuading Dybala to join his side.

He is Roma's fourth signing of the summer.

Stats Dybala managed 115 goals and 45 assists for Juve

Dybala spent seven seasons at Juventus after having joined the Turin-based club in the summer of 2015. He finished his journey with a total of 115 goals in 293 matches. He scored 15-plus goals in five of the seven seasons with Juve. His best returns were in 2017-18, having scored a remarkable 26 goals. He also managed 45 assists for the club.

Information His Serie A numbers for Juventus

Dybala managed to score 82 goals in 210 Serie A matches for Juventus. He is ranked 10th in terms of being the highest scorer for the club in Serie A. He also managed 39 assists for Juve in Serie A.

Palermo Dybala's numbers at Palermo

Dybala spent three seasons at Palermo. He ended up with 21 goals in 93 matches. He spent two seasons in the Serie A with Palermo, scoring 16 goals in 61 matches. One season in between was spent in Serie B. He managed five goals in 28 Serie B matches. In the 2014-15 Serie A season, he scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists.

Success Dybala has earned plenty of trophies

Dybala won the Serie B title with Palermo in 2013-14. He also won five Serie A honors with Juventus. He also helped Juve win four Coppa Italia titles, besides being a two-time runner-up. He also won three Supercoppa Italiana trophies, besides being a runner-up on four occasions. He was also a Champions League runner-up with Juventus.

Information Several individual honors for Dybala

Dybala has been included four times in Serie A Team of Year in 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, and 2019-20. He has won one Serie A Player of the Month award in July 2020. He was also adjudged Serie A Most Valuable Player in 2019-20.

2021-22 Dybala's performance in the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 season was Dybala score 15 goals in all competitions for Juve in 39 games. He played 29 league games, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. In five UEFA Champions League matches, he scored three goals and made one assist. He scored two goals in the Coppa Italia.