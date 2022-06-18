Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Manchester City

Premier League 2021-22 champions Manchester City have already strengthened their forward line by roping in Erling Haaland. In the ongoing 2022 summer transfer window, City are aiming to bolster the mid-field with Fernandinho's departure, besides aiming to add a left-back as well. Meanwhile, forward Gabriel Jesus is looking to leave the club. Here we decode City's summer transfer window plans.

21-year-old Haaland has completed a move to City after the club activated a £51.2m release clause in his contract. The deal ended the club's search for a striker. The youngster has signed a five-year deal until 2027. Haaland was a sensation for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 86 goals in 89 games. Last year Haaland became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

City have one of the best squads in Europe and the arrival of Haaland adds more flavour.

By addressing more key areas, City will once again look to dominate the numbers under manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has prolific resources and the vision for the upcoming season will be to win a fifth PL title, besides chasing an elusive Champions League honor.

Alvarez City aren't keen to send Alvarez out on loan

On Deadline Transfer Day in January, City bought Argentina striker Julian Alvarez from River Plate for a fee in the region of £14m. He signed a five-and-half-year contract and saw out the remainder of the season at River Plate. Several clubs want Alvarez on loan but City aren't interested. They want to keep him and utilize his services despite Haaland's arrival.

Cucurella City want to sign Marc Cucurella

City are said to be closing in on a move for Brighton left wing-back Marc Cucurella. As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, City are set to submit an opening proposal to Brighton for Cucurella. He said that the first bid is ready to proceed with advanced talks taking place. The player had joined Brighton from Getafe in a deal worth around £15m last summer.

Kalvin Phillips Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips a target to replace Fernandinho

Romano has also provided an update on City's mid-field situation. The club has identified Kalvin Phillips to replace Fernandinho. On Friday, Romano tweeted that Leeds United mid-fielder Phillips is considered the main target. The 26-year-old has played all his life for Leeds, making 234 appearances and scoring 14 times. He is now a regular feature for England as well.

Jesus Gabriel Jesus could move to Arsenal

As per Sky Sports, Arsenal are optimistic in signing Gabriel Jesus from Man City. With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gone, Arsenal need a striker. The versatile Jesus is keen to join Arsenal but valuation remains an issue. Despite having a year left in his contract, City are holding out for £50m. Jesus will be Arsenal's main striker and this tempts him.

Sterling Sterling is wanted by Chelsea

Raheem Sterling is attracting interest from rival club Chelsea. The 27-year-old former Liverpool player's future at Manchester City appears to be in doubt. A consistent figure, Sterling found it hard to hold down a regular starting spot in Guardiola's first-choice XI. If Sterling wants out, City will be commanding a huge fee for the Englishman. Chelsea are yet to submit an official bid.