Roma win Conference League: Decoding the achievements of Jose Mourinho

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2022, 04:03 pm 4 min read

Jose Mourinho holds the coveted trophy (Photo credit: Twitter/@europacnfleague)

AS Roma created history by winning the inaugural edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League title by beating Dutch team Feyenoord in the final. The 1-0 win saw Roma claim their maiden European honor. In the process, Roma manager Jose Mourinho scripted history by becoming the first person to win all three current men's UEFA club competitions. Here we decode his career stats.

Records Jose Mourinho scripts these records

As per Opta, Roma manager Mourinho became the fifth person to take charge of a club in the final of three different major European competitions after Arsene Wenger, Giovanni Trapattoni, Udo Lattek, and Sven-Göran Eriksson. Mourinho has also become the first manager to win the Champions League (Porto and Inter), UEFA Cup/Europa League (Porto, Manchester United), and now Europa Conference League (AS Roma).

Context Why does this story matter?

Jose Mourinho is one of the most decorated and celebrated managers in world football.

His records speak volumes.

Having been sacked by Tottenham in April 2021,. the Portuguese went back to Italy after accepting the job offer from Roma.

A club with a lot of passion and history, Roma hadn't won silverware for a long time.

To come in and deliver straightaway is magnificent.

Trophies 26th trophy for Mourinho

This was Jose Mourinho's 26th trophy as a manager. It is also his fifth European trophy. He has also been a runner-up with three different clubs in the UEFA Super Cup. As per Squawka, he has become the first coach to win a European trophy with four different clubs as well.

FC Porto Mourinho delivered numerous trophies with Porto

With Porto, Mourinho won two league honors. He also won the Taca de Portugal in 2002-03, besides the Supertaça Candido de Oliveira in 2003. He also won the UEFA Cup with Porto in 2002-03 and the Champions League in 2003-04. Porto lost the UEFA Super Cup in 2003 under Mourinho. He clocked a win percentage of 71.65 (P127 W91 D21 L15).

Chelsea Mourinho won every domestic honor with Chelsea

Across two spells at Premier League club Chelsea as manager, Mourinho dished out three league honors in England's top-flight football. He won one FA Cup and three League Cup titles. He also won the FA Community Shield. His side lost the UEFA Super Cup in 2013. In his first spell, he had a win percentage of 67.13. In the second spell he clocked 58.82%.

Inter Mourinho was successful at Inter Milan

With Inter Milan, Mourinho won two Serie A titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10 respectively. He helped the side win Coppa Italia in 2009-10 and the Italian Super Cup in 2008. He helped Inter win the UEFA Champions League in 2009-10. At Inter, Mourinho had a win percentage of 62.04. He managed the side in 108 games, winning 67, drawing 26, and losing 15.

United Mourinho handed United their maiden Europa League trophy

He managed Manchester United in 144 matches after joining the club in 2016. In his debut season, he helped United win the Community Shield, League Cup, and the Europa League. He suffered a defeat in the UEFA Super Cup against Real. Mourino clocked a win percentage of 58.33 His side won 84 games, drew 32, and lost 28.

Information A look at Mourinho's stint with Spurs

Mourinho's next destination was Tottenham and after 17 months in charge, he was sacked. He helped the side reach the League Cup final but didn't get the chance to manage them in that game. He had a win percentage of 51.16 at Spurs.

Information Mourinho has delivered in his first season at Roma

Mourinho joined Roma in 2021 and in his debut season he has already helped them win a trophy. He also guided the side to a sixth-placed finish in the Serie A. He has a win percentage of 52.73.

Honors Mourinho has won a plethora of awards

Mourinho won FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2010. He won three Premier League Manager of the Season awards and for Manager of the Month awards. He won two Serie A Coach of the Year awards. He was adjudged UEFA Manager of the Year in 2002-03 and 2003-04. Mourinho also won four IFFHS World's Best Club Coach on four occasions.

Do you know? Mourinho won three trophies with Real Madrid

From 2010 to 2013, Jose managed Spanish supremo Real Madrid. He won La Liga in 2011-12, besides the Copa del Rey in 2010-11 and Spanish Super Cup in 2012. He clocked a win percentage of 71.91 at Real (P178 W128, D28, L22).