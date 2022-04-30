Sports

Premier League: Liverpool beat Newcastle to maintain unbeaten run

Apr 30, 2022

Liverpool beat Newcastle United (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten run to 15 games in the ongoing Premier League 2021-22 season. Having lost against Leicester City 0-1 on December 29, the Reds have sealed their 13th win (D2). They have in fact picked up 41 points from a possible 45 across the 15 league games. Naby Keita's goal helped them beat an in-form Newcastle 1-0. Here's more.

Situation Liverpool atop for the moment

Liverpool have leapfrogged Manchester City to go atop the Premier League 2021-22 standings. Playing their 34th game, the Reds now has 25 wins, seven draws, and two losses (82 points). They have scored 86 goals, besides conceding 22. Man City have the chance to go top of the standings by beating Leeds United later tonight. They have 80 points from 33 games.

NEWLIV How did the match pan out?

Newcastle started well and pressed Liverpool but the visitors gained control thereafter and dominated possession. Keita struck in the 19th minute, showing great composure as he dribbled across the box and got past Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka before slotting into the net. Liverpool had several other chances with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota coming close. Newcastle showed character against the Reds but lost eventually.

Liverpool Notable record for the Reds

Liverpool have won 42 matches in all competitions this season. As per Opta, only three English top-flight clubs have ever won more in a single season: Everton (43 in 1984-85), Manchester City did it thrice (44 in 2017-18, 47 in 2020-21, and 50 in 2018-19), and Manchester United (44 in 2008-09).

Do you know? 11th league clean sheet in 15 games

In their 15-game unbeaten run, the Reds have kept their 11th clean sheet. During this phase, Jurgen Klopp's men have scored 36 goals. Notably, this is their fourth successive clean sheet in all competitions since the 3-2 win over City in the FA Cup semi-finals.