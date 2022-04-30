Sports

IPL 2022: Who is Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Shashank Singh?

Written by Karina Michwal Apr 30, 2022, 05:57 pm 3 min read

Shashank smoked three consecutive sixes against GT. (Image Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition has presented the world with some sensational young talent. Shashank Singh is one such exciting talent discovered by Sunrisers Hyderabad of late. He smoked three consecutive sixes to help SRH post a mammoth 195/6 after being invited to bat first by Gujarat Titans. His fiery cameo was lauded by several greats, including Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

Context Why does this story matter?

Considering his all-round abilities, Shashank could play a key role for Hyderabad in the upcoming games in the tournament.

His unbeaten 25 was a noteworthy effort as it came against New Zealand speedster Lockie Furguson.

He slammed the bowler for three consecutive sixes, that too in the crucial final over.

However, his heroics went in vain as SRH won the game by five wickets.

Numbers A look at his domestic career

Shashank is an all-rounder known for his clean hitting and fine off-spin. He made his List A debut for Mumbai in 2015 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shashank bagged his Ranji Trophy debut for Chhattisgarh in December 2019. In nine First-class matches, he has scored 438 runs, including a hundred and three fifties. In 23 list A matches, Shashank has scored 538 runs(three half-centuries).

Information Impressive strike rate in domestic T20 cricket

Shashank made his T20 debut for Mumbai against Odisha in April 2015. He has scored 449 runs in 38 T20 matches, striking at 147.67 and averaging 21.38. He has recorded three fifties in the shortest format of the game so far.

IPL A look at his journey in the IPL

Shashank was first picked by Delhi Daredevils for IPL 2017 for Rs. 10 lakh but did not get an opportunity to play. He then moved to Rajasthan Royals in 2019, however, he warmed the bench in the entire season. In February 2022, the Mumbai batter was roped in by SRH. Shashank made his IPL debut in the ongoing season (against Chennai Super Kings).

vs GT Blitzkrieg against GT

Against GT, Shashank hit three sixes in the final over to guide SRH to 195/6. It was his first-ever innings in the IPL, and he returned unbeaten on 25 off six balls. His stellar knock was studded with one four and three sixes. He joined forces with Marco Jansen to smash 25 runs in the final over bowled by Ferguson.

Information Record-breaking knock!

During his brilliant knock, Shashank (416.67) also broke the record for the highest strike rate by an Indian in an Indian T20 League (minimum 25 runs). He surpassed Balachandra Akhil (seven-ball 27, striking at 385.71) and Virat Kohli (seven-ball 25, striking at 357.14).