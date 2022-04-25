Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja elects to field

IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja elects to field

Written by V Shashank Edited by Parth Dhall Apr 25, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored one fifty this season (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. PBKS have won three of their seven encounters so far (NRR of -0.562). Meanwhile, CSK have commanded just two wins from seven fixtures (-0.534). The news from Wankhede is that CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Information PBKS have made three changes

PBKS have made three changes to their Playing XI. Shahrukh, Khan, Nathan Ellis, and Vaibhav Arora have made way for Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the side. On the other hand, CSK are playing the same XI.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match between PBKS and CSK can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket has averaged close to 170 in the matches played so far. While batters have got the desired runs on board, pacers have been dominant on the wicket offered.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 26 occasions in the IPL. CSK have the upper hand with 15 wins, while PBKS have claimed a win on 11 occasions. PBKS have a 2-1 win record over CSK since 2021.

Numbers Dhawan set to cross the 6,000-run mark

As per Cricbuzz, PBKS' pace attack has taken only 18 wickets this season. Shikhar Dhawan, who will play his 200th IPL match, needs 59 more to notch 1,000 runs against CSK. He is set to become only the second player with over 6,000 runs. This season, CSK's top order has aggregated 436 runs thus far, the lowest as compared to the other nine teams.