IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: Rishabh Pant elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. DC have collected two wins so far. Meanwhile, PBKS enjoy three wins from six outings. The news from Brabourne Stadium is that DC skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this encounter. The chasing side has won on four of the eight occasions this season. Brabourne has averaged a first-innings total of nearly 200 (last five matches). Pacers have fared well compared to spinners. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Prithvi Shaw (DC) has amassed 176 runs this season at 35.20. Aussie batter David Warner (DC) has hammered a staggering 945 runs in 21 innings against PBKS. He averages 49.73. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) has hoarded 205 runs this season at 34.16. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) has racked up 224 runs in six matches at 37.33 (three fifties). He has struck at 185.12.

Playing XI Here are the playing XI of the two sides

DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed PBKS Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Do you know? Here's the H2H record

Delhi Capitals enjoy a 15-13 record in wins over Punjab Kings in IPL. Both teams have won four games each in the face-offs since 2019. In the IPL 2021 season, DC scripted wins in both matches against PBKS.

Information One change for each side

Mitchell Marsh, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been replaced by Sarfaraz Khan for the Capitals. For PBKS, Nathan Ellis has come in for West Indies' Odean Smith.