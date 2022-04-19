Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul elects to field

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul elects to field

Written by V Shashank Edited by Parth Dhall Apr 19, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets against DC (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are taking on a confident-looking Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Both LSG and RCB have garnered four wins each from six outings so far. The news from Mumbai is that KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to field first.

Teams Here are the two teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj. Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will host this affair. It offers a batting-friendly track. The average first innings total has been over 170 (last five matches). In the last fixture here, SRH (152/3) beat PBKS by seven wickets. The match between LSG and RCB can be watched live on Star Sports Network or live-streamed on the Hostar app (7:30 PM IST).

Stats Here are the key performers

As per Cricketpedia, KL Rahul (LSG) has amassed 501 runs in 11 matches against RCB in IPL. He averages 83.50. Against RCB, Quinton de Kock (LSG) has clobbered 362 runs across nine innings at 40.22. Dinesh Karthik (RCB) has racked up 197 runs this season at 197.00 while striking at 209.57. Glenn Maxwell (RCB) has aggregated 89 runs this season at 44.50.

Do you know? Harshal Patel has been wicket-less in death overs this season

As per Cricbuzz, RCB pacer Harshal Patel has been wicket-less in death overs in the season underway. Notably, he had picked a whopping 21 wickets in the last edition. Rahul (83.50) has the highest average for a player against a rival in IPL (minimum 400 runs). RR's Jos Buttler has the second-best (80 vs MI).