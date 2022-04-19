Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 19, 2022, 04:57 pm 3 min read

David Warner slammed 66 against RCB (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. DC have collected two wins so far (NRR of +0.219). Meanwhile, PBKS enjoy three wins from six outings (+0.109). The DC-PBKS encounter has been shifted from Pune to Mumbai, considering the COVID-19 positive cases in the DC contingent. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this encounter. The chasing side has won on four of the eight occasions this season. Brabourne has averaged a first-innings total of nearly 200 (last five matches). Pacers have fared well compared to spinners. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

DC Capitals have to bring their A game against PBKS

The knocks from David Warner (66) and skipper Rishabh Pant (34 off 17) went in vain as DC failed to chase a 190-run target against RCB. With Mitchell Marsh testing COVID-19 positive, DC is likely to bring in Sarfaraz Khan. The latter had struck a decent 36*(28) versus LSG. Pacers Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed could be backed for a decent show.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Delhi Capitals enjoy a 15-13 record in wins over Punjab Kings in IPL. Both teams have won four games each in the face-offs since 2019. In 2021, DC scripted wins in both matches against PBKS.

PBKS Punjab Kings look to streamline their run

Punjab Kings have lacked consistency, given they started the season with a win over RCB and have lost alternative matches since then. Englishman Liam Livingstone has notched three fifties so far. Alongside an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the duo will look to upset DC bowlers. Regular skipper Mayank Agarwal, who missed the last match, is expected to return to the XI.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

DC (probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed. PBKS (probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Prithvi Shaw (DC) has amassed 176 runs this season at 35.20. Aussie batter David Warner (DC) has hammered a staggering 945 runs in 21 innings against PBKS. He averages 49.73. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) has hoarded 205 runs this season at 34.16. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) has racked up 224 runs in six matches at 37.33 (three fifties). He has struck at 185.12.