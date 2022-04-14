Sports

IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals: Records broken

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. Batting first, the Titans posted a commanding 192/4 in 20 overs. They rode on Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 87. In response, Jos Buttler scored a fifty but it wasn't enough as the Royals (155/9) failed to stand tall versus a well drilled bowling unit.

GT GT get to 192/4 in 20 overs

GT were off to a poor start, losing two wickets for 15 runs. Shubman Gill (13) departed next in the seventh over to leave GT at 53/3. From there on Pandya and Abhinav Manohar took charge, sharing a crucial fifty-plus stand. Manohar was dismissed in the 16th over before Pandya and David Miller ensured GT got to 192.

RR How did RR's innings pan out?

Jos Buttler gave RR a terrific start, facing the first 11 balls before Devdutt Padikkal departed for a golden duck. Another 28 runs were added before he move to send R Ashwin failed. Ash departed for eight. Buttler was dismissed after a well made 54 as he and Sanju Samson (11) departed in quick succession. GT got hold of the game thereafter..

Pandya Hardik gets past 1,700 IPL runs

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya slammed a 52-ball 87* for GT. He smashed eight fours and four sixes. Pandya struck at 167.31. The dashing cricketer has now surpassed the 1,700-run mark in the IPL (1,704). Pandya slammed his sixth IPL fifty and a second this season. He now has 228 runs from five matches in the ongoing season.

Stats Hardik shares two defining partnerships; Miller surpasses Gilchrist

The GT skipper first got alongside Abhinav Manohar (43) for a superb 86-run stand for the fourth wicket. After that, Pandya added another 53-run partnership alongside veteran David Miller. These two stands helped GT get past 190. Miller slammed an unbeaten 31 from 14 balls. He now has 2,073 runs, surpassing Adam Gilchrist's tally of 2,069.

Buttler 13th IPL fifty for Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler hit a 24-ball 54 for the Royals. He smashed eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 225.00. Buttler now has 2,270 runs in the IPL. This was his 13th IPL fifty. This season, the Orange Cap holder has 272 runs He slammed his second IPL fifty in IPL 2022.

Information Chahal races to 12 wickets this season

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/32) has raced to 12 wickets in the ongoing season. He dismissed Abhinav Manohar at a crucial phase in the game. Overall, the right-arm spinner has 151 wickets in the IPL at an average of 21.41.