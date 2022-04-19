Sports

IPL 2022: DC-PBKS fixture moved to Mumbai over COVID-19 scare

IPL 2022: DC-PBKS fixture moved to Mumbai over COVID-19 scare

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 19, 2022, 03:42 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals lost to RCB at Wankhede on April 16 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will be held in Mumbai instead of Pune on April 20. The decision has been taken after some members of DC's contingent tested positive for COVID-19. However, the match will go ahead following another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday morning. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The clash between DC and PBKS was supposed to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

However, it has been shifted to Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium), wherein DC played their last match (vs RCB, Wankhede).

On Monday, a statement by DC confirmed that Australian all-rounder Marsh was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are four other confirmed cases within the DC camp.

Twitter Post Here is the official statement

UPDATE:

The #DCvPBKS match scheduled for tomorrow, 20th April, has been shifted to the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from MCA Stadium, Pune in light of the recent COVID-19 cases in the camp.



The entire contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/EgZojafHLQ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 19, 2022

Information Five confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in DC contingent

At the moment, there are five confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in the DC contingent. These are Patrick Farhat (physiotherapist), Chetan Kumar (massage therapist), Mitchell Marsh, Abhijit Salvi (team doctor), and Akash Mane (social-media content team member).

Developments A look at the latest developments

On April 18, DC canceled their scheduled travel to Pune after facing a COVID-19 scare. The contingent was quarantined in the hotel rooms after a couple of positive cases emerged. Earlier, the team's physio Patrick Farhat was placed in isolation, having tested COVID-19 positive. The DC contingent was asked to undergo door-to-door testing for COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday.

Match DC were scheduled to travel to Pune

Delhi Capitals were scheduled to travel to Pune for their impending game against Punjab Kings on April 20. However, the COVID-19 scare has thwarted their plans. DC are languishing in the bottom half of the IPL 2022 points table (eighth). They have won two out of five matches so far (NRR: +0.219). The Capitals recently lost to RCB at Wankhede, Mumbai.

2021 A matter of concern!

The development of the COVID-19 scare hitting DC is a matter of concern. Last year, the virus breached the teams' bio-bubbles in a similar fashion midway through IPL 2021. The tournament was postponed and resumed in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In 2020, the BCCI conducted the entire IPL season in the UAE due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India.