Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell suffers heart attack: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 19, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

Ryan Campbell represented Australia in two ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ryan Campbell, the head coach of the Netherlands cricket team, has been hospitalized in the UK after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. Campbell, who represented Australia in two ODIs, remains in coma. As per a report in 6PR, the 50-year-old was at a playground with his children before collapsing. Campbell was appointed Netherland's head coach in April 2017. Here are further details.

Statement WA Cricket CEO offers support to Ryan's family

"WA Cricket is in shock to hear of Ryan's medical emergency after suffering a major heart attack over the long weekend," Western Australia Cricket CEO Christina Matthews said in a statement. "On behalf of all WA Cricket staff, players and the wider cricket community, I would like to pass on our heartfelt thoughts to Ryan, his wife Leontina and their family at this time."

Details A look at the key details

Campbell led the Netherlands on their recent limited-overs tour of New Zealand. He traveled back to Europe from the tour. A week ago, Campbell visited his friends and extended family in Perth, his hometown. As stated, he visited a playground with his children at the weekend before suffering a heart attack. Despite being in coma, he has managed to breathe on his own.

Career Campbell played 98 First-class games

Before venturing into coaching, Campbell played domestic cricket for Western Australia. A stylish wicket-keeper-batter, Campbell played 98 First-class games between 1994 and 2006. He racked up 6,009 runs at an average of 36.31 in his illustrious domestic career. Campbell played two ODIs for Australia in 2002 in the absence of Adam Gilchrist, who was away to attend to his newborn son.

Information Campbell played for Hong Kong at 44

Campbell even featured in three T20 Internationals. However, he represented Hong Kong in those games. Campbell starred for the side during the 2016 T20 World Cup at the age of 44. His last international game was against Scotland during the tournament.