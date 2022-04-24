Sports

Rashid Khan races to 100 IPL wickets: Decoding the stats

Written by V Shashank Apr 24, 2022, 04:22 pm 2 min read

Rashid Khan claimed 2/22 against KKR (Source: Twitter/@rashidkhan_19)

On Saturday's first double-header, Gujarat Titans (GT) scripted a nail-biting win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan racked up 2/22 to snatch a win for GT by eight runs. With that, he raced past 100 scalps in the cash-rich league. Here, we decode his numbers in IPL.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rashid's enigmatic performances continue to enthrall the cricket fanatics while they pose a major annoyance to the rivals.

His spin prowess has agonized the opposition on many occasions.

The match against KKR was another such instance.

Rashid has equaled Amit Mishra to become the fastest spinner to clock 100 wickets.

It is a massive achievement given Rashid is underway his sixth edition of IPL.

Fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets by matches:



ODI - Rashid Khan

T20I - Rashid Khan

IPL - Rashid Khan Amit Mishra#IPL2022 #GTvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 23, 2022

Performance Rashid chips in with figures worth 2/22

Rashid tormented the Knight Riders, denying them a chase of the 157-run target. He conceded 16 runs in total in his first two overs Rashid then struck gold by dismissing Venkatesh Iyer (17) and conceding just one run in his third over. In his final over, he bowled Shivam Mavi with a googly and conceded only five runs, leaving KKR reeling at 112/7.

IPL 2022 Rashid has an astonishing economy of 6.50 in IPL 2022

Rashid continues to be a mystery for the batters. He has pocketed eight scalps in seven matches at 22.75. He has bowled at an economy rate of 6.50. His last five performances read 2/22 vs KKR, 0/29 vs CSK, 0/24 vs RR, 1/28 vs SRH, and 3/22 vs PBKS. In his stand-in game as a skipper, Rashid hammered a match-winning 40(21) against CSK.

Do you know? Rashid's towering numbers in the middle-overs in IPL

Rashid has picked 80 scalps in the middle overs at an economy of 6.18. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the middle overs. Amit Mishra (135), Yuzvendra Chahal (123), Piyush Chawla (113), Ravindra Jadeja (102), Harbhajan Singh (101), and R Ashwin (89) rank above him.

Career A look at Rashid's emphatic numbers in IPL

Rashid has scalped 101 wickets in 83 matches. He averages 20.73 and has an economy rate of 6.35 Notably, Rashid is the most economical bowler in the history of IPL (minimum 50 overs bowled). His best figures in the tournament (4-0-7-3) were against Delhi Capitals in Dubai (2020). To date, he has grabbed the Player of the Match award on nine occasions.