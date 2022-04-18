Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer elects to field

Written by V Shashank Edited by Parth Dhall Apr 18, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Umesh Yadav has picked 10 scalps so far (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The Royals lost to Gujarat Titans by 37 runs in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, KKR are on a two-match losing streak. The news from Mumbai is that KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal. Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Information RR have made three changes

RR have made three changes to the Playing XI. Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, and Trent Boult have come in, while Rassie van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen, and James Neesham are sitting out. Meanwhile, Shivam Mavi replaces Aman Khan in the KKR XI.

Stats Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

Brabourne has hosted seven matches this season. The chasing side has mustered a win on four occasions. The wicket has been a batter's paradise, boasting an average first innings total in excess of 190. The match between RR and KKR can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 25 occasions in IPL (including one abandoned fixture). KKR have won on 13 occasions, with RR winning on 11 instances. Since 2020, KKR enjoy a 3-1 record in wins over RR.

Performers Here are the key performers

According to Cricketpedia, Jos Buttler (RR) has clobbered 272 runs in five innings this season. He averages 68 and has struck at 152.80. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has pocketed 12 wickets in five matches at 11.33. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) has scored 236 runs in nine innings against RR. He averages 29.50. Right-arm quick Umesh Yadav (KKR) has scalped 10 wickets this season at 16.30.

Do you know? Highest strike rate by a batter with 1,500 runs

As per Cricbuzz, Andre Russell has the highest strike rate by a batter with 1,500 or more runs in the IPL (178.61). Virender Sehwag (155.44), Glenn Maxwell (153.12), and AB de Villiers (151.68) follow the Caribbean cricketer in terms of strike rate.