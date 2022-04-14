Sports

IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 14, 2022, 01:27 pm 3 min read

Pat Cummins has scalped two wickets in IPL 2022(Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

A revitalized Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. SRH are on a two-match win streak. They had lost their first two matches of the season. Meanwhile, KKR have captured three wins from five matches. Lately, they lost to DC by 44 runs. Here's the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

Brabourne has hosted five matches this season. The chasing side has stamped a win on three occasions. It is a belter of a wicket with 194.2 as the average first innings total this season. The match will start off at 7:30 PM IST. It can be watched live on Star Sports Network or live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

SRH Can Sunrisers stitch a hat-trick of wins?

SRH's campaign has come alive post their eight-wicket win against CSK. They backed themselves for another eight-wicket win, this time over Gujarat Titans. Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, and Nicholas Pooran remain their must-see players among the batters. Meanwhile, off-spinner Washington Sundar (hand injury) would miss at least the next two games. Shreyas Gopal is likely to make his way into the playing XI.

KKR Can KKR extend their dominance over SRH?

It has been an excellent run so far by the Knight Riders. Barring Ajinkya Rahane, KKR's top and middle-order have dished out decent numbers this season. The likes of Pat Cummins and Umesh Yadav have a hard task at hand given that it's a batter's paradise on offer at Brabourne. Ace spinner Sunil Narine could perhaps jump in with a laud-worthy show.

Do you know? Here's the H2H record

Kolkata Knight Riders have a 14-7 record in wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Moreover, KKR have won on all four occasions against SRH since 2020.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

SRH (probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan KKR (probable XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Shreyas Iyer (KKR) has smashed 378 runs in 13 matches versus SRH in IPL. He averages 34.36. Right-arm quick Umesh Yadav (KKR) has scalped 10 wickets at 13.20 this season. Nicholas Pooran (SRH) has scored 73 runs across four matches in IPL 2022. He averages 36.50. Kane Williamson (SRH) has slammed 1,992 runs in 67 matches in IPL. He averages 39.06.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Sam Billings, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, T Natarajan Fantasy XI (Option 2): Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Umesh Yadav, T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy