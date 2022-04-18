Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 18, 2022, 06:08 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are in a sublime form (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against a confident-looking Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Both LSG and RCB have garnered four wins each. Lately, LSG (199/4) beat MI by 18 runs in a high-scoring affair at Brabourne. Meanwhile, RCB (189/5) overpowered DC by 16 runs at Wankhede. Here's the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will host this affair. It offers a batting-friendly track. The average first innings total has been over 170 (last five matches). In the last fixture here, SRH (152/3) beat PBKS by seven wickets. The match between LSG and RCB can be watched live on Star Sports Network or live-streamed on the Hostar app (7:30 PM IST).

RCB RCB's rich form continues

Royal Challengers Bangalore have assembled a cracker of a line-up for this season. The results so far are a testimony to the same. However, they need to resolve the inconsistent run of their top-order batters. Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, and Shahbaz Ahmed have dished out prolific numbers this season. Seamers Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj will be the vital cogs with the ball.

LSG Lucknow Super Giants are on a roll

LSG haven't played like a newcomer, given they beat CSK, SRH, DC, and MI. As a unit, they have exhibited a terrific brand of cricket right from the top order to the tail-enders. Batting-wise, the likes of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Deepak Hooda have showcased sublime performances. Avesh Khan, Jason Holder, and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could be backed for noticeable exhibitions.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

LSG (probable XI): KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. RCB (probable XI): Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, KL Rahul (LSG) has amassed 501 runs in 11 matches against RCB in IPL. He averages 83.50. Against RCB, Quinton de Kock (LSG) has clobbered 362 runs across nine innings at 40.22. Dinesh Karthik (RCB) has racked up 197 runs this season at 197.00 while striking at 209.57. Glenn Maxwell (RCB) has aggregated 89 runs this season at 44.50.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan. Fantasy XI (option 2): Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Josh Hazlewood, Avesh Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga.