Stefanos Tsitsipas wins Monte-Carlo Masters, defends his title: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Apr 18, 2022, 04:59 pm 3 min read

Tsitsipas has become the sixth player to win consecutive Monte-Carlo titles (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas won the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday. He outwitted Alejandro Fokina in the final to grab hold of his second ATP Masters 1000 title. The final lasted just over 90 minutes, with Tsitsipas winning in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(3). Tsitsipas is only the second player after Rafael Nadal to have won two consecutive Monte-Carlo titles (active players).

Information Tsitsipas joins an elite list

It was a historic moment for Tsitsipas, who secured his eighth career title. Overall, the Greek has joined Nadal (2005-12, 2016-18), Juan Carlos Ferrero (2002-03), Thomas Muster (1995-96), Bjorn Borg (1979-1980), and Ilie Nastase (1971-1973) in terms of back-to-back Monte-Carlo Masters in the Open Era.

Performance Tsitsipas' run in the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters

Tsitsipas eased his way through Italy's Fabio Fognini in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. He then trumped Serbia's Laslo Dere in an arduous affair 7-5, 7-6(1). In the quarters, Tsitsipas beat former world number eight Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6(3)-7, and 6-4. He won the semis in straight sets over Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2. Lastly, he beat Alejandro Fokina 6-3, 7-6(3).

Quote 'This has been an incredible event', says Tsitsipas

"This has been an incredible event. I had the chance to win it last year without a crowd and I can say, for this one, I don't think I have experienced a more special event so far in my career," Tsitsipas said after the match.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record over Fokina

Tsitsipas is yet to be beaten by Alejandro Fokina in the face-offs to date. He commands a 3-0 win record over the latter in the ATP head-to-head series. In February this year, Tsitsipas trounced Fokina 7-5, 6-7(1), 6-4 in the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. Fokina had retired after trailing 7-5 in the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters.

2022 Tsitsipas enjoys a 22-7 record this season

Tsitsipas has a 22-7 record in wins in 2022. Prior to the Monte-Carlo Masters, Tsitsipas lost to Carlos Alcarez in the Miami Masters final in straight sets 7-5, 6-3. Tsitsipas had reached the final of the Rotterdam Open but lost to Felix Aliassime 6-4, 6-2. In the Australian Open, Tsitsipas couldn't overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final.

Information A look at some more notable records stamped by Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas is only the fifth active player to have defended a Masters 1000 title. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal are the other four. Overall, the Greek is the eighth active player to have grabbed multiple Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic (37), Nadal (36), Federer (28), Murray (14), Zverev (5), Medvedev (4), and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2) have pulled off this coup.