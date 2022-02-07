Sports

Alexander Bublik stuns Zverev to win maiden ATP title

Alexander Bublik stuns Zverev to win maiden ATP title

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 07, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

Bublik defeated Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the final (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Alexander Bublik stunned world number three Alexander Zverev to secure his maiden ATP Tour title on Sunday. The 24-year-old downed Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the final of Open Sud de France in Montpellier. Bublik sealed the first Top 5 win of his career. He was competing in his fifth tour-level final. Meanwhile, Zverev was vying for his 20th tour-level title. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

Kazakhstan's Bublik has clinched his maiden title on the ATP tour.

He had earlier reached ATP Tour finals at 2019 Newport, 2019 Chengdu, 2021 Antalya, and 2021 Singapore.

He also qualified for ATP Masters 1000 quarter-finals in Miami and Madrid last year.

Earlier this year, Bublik lost to Gael Monfils in the second round of the Australian Open.

Information A look at the stats in the match

Bublik won a total of 59 points in the match. He fired eight aces as compared to Zverev's four. Bublik won 86% of first-serve points (25/29) and saved 67% of the break points (2/3). Both players recorded three double faults each.

Statement Here is what Bublik said after the win

"I played four finals before and [in] the fifth final I have won against a great player against Sascha. It is great. All my game together. I was serving well and returned well and kept my nerve. I was lucky in the moments and when I had my chances I used them," said Bublik after lifting his maiden ATP trophy.

Run Open Sud de France: A look at Bublik's run

Bublik opened his account with a straight-set win over Tallon Griekspoor. He won in three sets against Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The former claimed another three-set victory over Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-final. Bublik downed Filip Krajinovic in straight sets in the semi-final. With another straight-set win over Zverev, Bublik completed a dream week in Montpellier. He lost two sets in the tournament.

Zverev Zverev won the tournament in 2017

Zverev, who finished as the runner-up in Montpellier, was in pursuit of his 20th tour-level title. The top seed had won the ATP 250 tournament in his last appearance (in 2017). Earlier this year, the world number three had reached the last 16 at the Australian Open. Zverev finished with most titles on the ATP Tour last year (6).